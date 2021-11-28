Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 122.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

