Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.22. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

