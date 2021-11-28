Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

