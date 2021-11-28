Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 182.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 321.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 291,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 193,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

