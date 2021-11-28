Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $506.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.27 million and the highest is $508.10 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEICO.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of HEI traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $137.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,371. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

