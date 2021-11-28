Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. ITT posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $72.54 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

