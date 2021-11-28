Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MANH stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $96.33 and a 12-month high of $188.52.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
