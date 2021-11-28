Brokerages Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after acquiring an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $96.33 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

