Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

