Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the highest is $7.03 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $26.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 523,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

