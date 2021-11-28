Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $3.14 EPS

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.48. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $109.19 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.