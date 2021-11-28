Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $210.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $177.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $866.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $887.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $867.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

