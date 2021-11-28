Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report sales of $122.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $603.11 million, with estimates ranging from $573.94 million to $623.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,489. Cactus has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cactus by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 67.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

