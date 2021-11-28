Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share of $4.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.91. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $18.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.