Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 55.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 355.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 111,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Resonant by 140.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

