Brokerages Set Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) PT at $54.00

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

