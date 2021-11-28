Brokerages Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Target Price at $192.50

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

BTGOF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 48,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

