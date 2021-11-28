Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target at $29.15

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.