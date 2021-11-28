Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $22.54

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several brokerages have commented on CHYHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

