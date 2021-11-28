Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $23.50

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.