Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) PT at C$196.09

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

IFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$162.24. 290,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,742. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$140.50 and a 52 week high of C$178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. On average, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.1300003 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

