Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT at $10.72

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $2,322,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $217,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $2,171,267,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $494,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

