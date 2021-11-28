Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $94.92

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.92.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.