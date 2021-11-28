Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $53.18

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.95) to €45.70 ($51.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 94,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

