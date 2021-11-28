Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRO. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.