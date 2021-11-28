BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 289.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSRTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

