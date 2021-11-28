BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$23.99 million during the quarter.

