Bunicorn Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $384,361.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00097895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.75 or 0.07461555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.51 or 1.00215670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

