Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

