Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.