BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.46

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.46 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after acquiring an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.