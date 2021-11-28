C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

CCCC stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

