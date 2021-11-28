Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

