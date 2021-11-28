Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

