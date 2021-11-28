Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $28.66 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,866 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.14 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

