Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

