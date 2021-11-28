Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

