Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

