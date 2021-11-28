California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Declares $0.17 Not Available Dividend

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. California Resources has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,945,540 shares of company stock valued at $80,101,550.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of California Resources by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

