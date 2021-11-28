California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 831 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of International Money Express worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

