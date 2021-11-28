California State Teachers Retirement System Has $633,000 Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Grid Dynamics worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,514 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.