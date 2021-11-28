California State Teachers Retirement System Has $644,000 Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank First were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank First by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

