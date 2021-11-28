California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIACA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

