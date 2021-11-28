California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BXC stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $944,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

