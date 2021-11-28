California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 957 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seer were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth $2,826,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth $314,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Seer by 467.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,800 over the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $22.87 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

