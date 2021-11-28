California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

