Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 7.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 2,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

