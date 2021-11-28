Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,477 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of CEVA worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in CEVA by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

