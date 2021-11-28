Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $546.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.32 and its 200-day moving average is $492.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.74 and a 1-year high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

