Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $3,544,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

