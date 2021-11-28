Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $7,806,361. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

