Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

